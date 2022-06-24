CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 369,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 105,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

