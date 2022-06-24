Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CENTA stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. 3,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,061. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

