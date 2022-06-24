ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells $26,155.97 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,520,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,152. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

