Charles Brent Jr. Winn Acquires 30,568 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,205.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,860.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 11,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 41,997 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.