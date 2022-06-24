Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.9% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

