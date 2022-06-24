Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Set at $315.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $381.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $220.58 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.16.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

