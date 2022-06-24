Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.58.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,661. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.