Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.92. The stock had a trading volume of 178,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

