Charter Trust Co. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

NYSE FDX traded up $18.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.49. The company had a trading volume of 119,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

