Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.57. 23,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,207. The company has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

