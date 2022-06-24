Charter Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.