Charter Trust Co. Sells 996 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $29.34. 151,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,090,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

