Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 75 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.08. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,581. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $154.13 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

