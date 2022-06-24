Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.00. 13,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

