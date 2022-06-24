Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VTV traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

