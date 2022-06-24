Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.79. 108,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,296. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

