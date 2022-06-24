Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 535,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

