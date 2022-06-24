Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 723 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 129,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $185.74. 8,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,430. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

