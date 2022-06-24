Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiserv by 27.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,977,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.44. 37,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,856. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

