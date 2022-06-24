Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.27

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.27 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.58). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 78,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.27. The firm has a market cap of £420.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

