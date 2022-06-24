Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $655.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

