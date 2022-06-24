ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Major Shareholder Purchases $99,661.42 in Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.11 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

