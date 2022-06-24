Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) rose 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 958,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,681,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.12.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

