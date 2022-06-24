Citigroup Reiterates $81.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

