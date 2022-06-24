CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $424.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $424.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010128 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,859,762 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

