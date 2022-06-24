Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)
Featured Articles
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.