CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, CL King cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.25.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.35.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.