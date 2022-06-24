CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,692,217 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $11.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

