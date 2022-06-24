Coldstack (CLS) One Day Volume Hits $207,273.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $221,513.56 and approximately $207,273.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00108643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00063939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

