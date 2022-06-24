Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 853,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $79.66. 20,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,136. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

