Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,498 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

