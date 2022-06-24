Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

About Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.