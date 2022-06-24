Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CHCT stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

