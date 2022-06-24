Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.19.

NYSE COMP opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

