Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Up 9.7%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.11. 34,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 739,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,144,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

