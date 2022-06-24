Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Up 9.7%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.11. 34,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 739,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,144,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
