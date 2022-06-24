Contrasting Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altus Power and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19% Enel Américas 5.57% 6.15% 2.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Altus Power and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.40%. Enel Américas has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 70.48%. Given Enel Américas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Altus Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Enel Américas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 15.66 $5.91 million N/A N/A Enel Américas $16.19 billion 0.45 $740.86 million $0.43 11.19

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enel Américas (Get Rating)

Enel Américas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.