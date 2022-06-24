Contrasting KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) & Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KDDI and Adyen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 4 0 0 2.00 Adyen 0 3 14 0 2.82

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KDDI and Adyen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $48.52 billion 1.58 $5.99 billion $1.35 12.32 Adyen $6.19 billion 7.02 $555.76 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Adyen.

Volatility and Risk

KDDI has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.41% 12.53% 6.32% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adyen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KDDI beats Adyen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KDDI Company Profile (Get Rating)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services. It also provides smartphone-centric payment, financial, and other services through au PAY gateway; au HOME, an IoT service that watches over pets using sensors and cameras; au Denki to conserve energy usage; AEON, an English conversation school. The Business Services segment offers data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand; and various solutions for network and cloud services, smartphones, and other devices. It is also involved in the provision of broadcasting, wireless broadband, mail order, IT support, call center, and temporary personnel services; and design, construction, maintenance, and operation support for communication equipment and submarine cable. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Adyen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights. The company's platform services a range of merchants across various verticals, connecting them directly to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

