Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

