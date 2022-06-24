Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 12,879 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $178.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

