Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

