Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.37 on Friday, hitting $484.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $391.25 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.