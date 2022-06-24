Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $3,126,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 6,834,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,495. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

