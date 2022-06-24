Covalent Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00129791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00409550 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00063309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014117 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

