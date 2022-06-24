Cowen Initiates Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.13. 47,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,929. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $295.59 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

