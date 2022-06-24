Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) a $76.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

