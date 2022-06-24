Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 1,450” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.76) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 887.50 ($10.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,348.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,787.98. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22). The company has a market cap of £886.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

