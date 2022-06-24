Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 4%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.36. 447,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 638,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.