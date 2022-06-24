CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $117.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $169.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

