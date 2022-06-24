Critical Analysis: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cresco Labs and True Drinks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus target price of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 464.61%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than True Drinks.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cresco Labs and True Drinks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.91 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.32 True Drinks $1.95 million 277.96 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats True Drinks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

True Drinks Company Profile (Get Rating)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

