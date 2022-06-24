Cryptobuyer (XPT) Achieves Market Cap of $6,360.81

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded down 69.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 70% against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $6,360.81 and $237.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.91 or 1.00012220 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.